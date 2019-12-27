Bhopal: DHE goes tough, seeks info about protesting guest scholars

BHOPAL: As the protest by guest scholars entered the third week, the department of higher education has sought information about those who are involved in protest and not on duty.

The letter issued by additional director of Gwalior division to all college principals in his division is like a threat to protesting guest scholars, said one of the protestors. However, sources in the higher education department (DHE) indicate that government might adopt a strict approach on whole issue.

The letter makes clear that it has been written on instructions of commissioner, higher education. The subject of the letter mentions, ‘information related to guest scholars and numbers of posts sanctioned, filled and vacant- subject wise.’

The letter further has asked for information on guest scholars who are not working in appropriate manner and action taken against them for their removal.

The letter has sought information on guest scholars that are absent from their duty and are not performing as per norms and are on strike because of protest. Department has asked for the names of such guest scholars and their subjects.

Letter also instructs the principals not pay them more than Rs 30,000 and send the information within a day.

Govt trying to suppress the protest: Assn chief

President of the guest scholar association, Devraj Singh said that the letter was an open threat to protesting guest scholars. ‘Government is now trying to suppress the protest through alternative means,’ said Singh. ‘We have been on protest for more about three weeks now. Instead of trying to resolve the issue, it seems that government is trying to complicate the issue,’ he added.

Spokesperson of association, Mansoor Ali said CM and Higher education minister both have promised that jobs of all guest scholars would remain intact but they are not issuing written orders. Instead of issuing such orders, they should try to issue one line order that no guest scholar would be removed from job, he added.