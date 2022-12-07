Bhopal: DHE coordination committee meeting today

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coordination committee meeting of department of higher education will be held at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. Vice Chancellors of all universities are expected to attend the meeting which will be chaired by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel. Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav will also attend the meeting.

Sources in the higher education department told Free Press that various proposals regarding higher education will be tabled and contemplated during the meeting. Sources claimed that one of the proposals to be tabled in the meeting is for increasing the status of Vice Chancellors. Long ago, the said proposal was put up by the then Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University. Proposal on exempting Vice Chancellors vehicles from the toll tax is also likely to be taken up at the meeting.

Sources at Raj Bhawan said that the Coordination Committee meeting will commence from 11.30 am onwards. The meeting is going to be attended by Vice Chancellors of all Government and Private Universities.

In Madhya Pradesh there are a total 53 universities including 21 Government Universities and 32 private universities.

