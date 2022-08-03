Bhopal: Dhaja destroys enemies, protects from evil eyes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhaja, a symbolic form of Sudarshan Chakra Devgaon village of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh is on display at Veethi Sankul, an indoor exhibition building of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of the popular museum series ‘Exhibit of the Month’ of August. Assistant Curator of the museum, Rakesh Mohan Nayal, inaugurated the exhibition which began from Tuesday.

This exhibit was collected by Surya Kumar Pandey, Assistant Keeper and composed by assistant keeper Rajendra Kumar Jhariya.

Jhariya said that temples occupy a very important place in Indian architecture. From Adhisthan to Shikhar - each segment of temple construction, built according to classical tradition and in accordance with deities and their influences who are revered in them.

Traditionally the top of the temple is made very high on which the Kalash is installed. Sudarshan Yantra is a symbolic representation of Sudarshan Chakra, a weapon of Lord Vishnu in Vaishnava temples.

According to mythological beliefs, the darshan of the idol and the shikhar are equally important. The 'Dhaja' is a ritualistic object, symbolising the Sudarshan Chakra.

Meaning and Significance:

A combination of Sudarshan and Yantra, 'Sudarshan Yantra' literally means a tool that gives an auspicious feeling. It is believed that the Sudarshan Chakra originated from the heat of the Sun. Therefore, its outer circle is always spherical. Sudarshan Yantra is supposed to destroy one’s enemies and evil eyes and protect one from evil spirits.

Composition of Sudarshan Yantra:

The outer circle of Sudarshan Yantra is round which represents the radiance of the sun. The two vertical triangles on the top are Brahma and Saraswati, the triangle on the right is Vishnu and on the left is Shiva-Parvati. The point in the middle is the centre of energy. At both the sides are images of fish - an incarnation of Lord Vishnu as symbol of the Sapta Sindhu (Sea) and at the upper and lower ends of the yantra are carvings of another prominent incarnation of Lord Vishnu 'Koorma’.

Some Other Popular Yantras:

There is a provision of various Yantras for different purposes in astrological scriptures. As the name Yantra itself clarifies that it works like a tool. In composition, they are a group of geometric figures ranging from point to sides and different angles, including rectangular, square and circular, which are energised and the power of various deities.

Some popular Yantras are: Shree Yantra, Mahalaxmi Yantra, Kuber Yantra/vyapar Vriddhi Yantra, Mahamrityunjaya Yantra, Surya Yantra, Navagraha Yantra, Kalsarp Yantra and Shani Yantra.