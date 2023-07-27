Bhopal: Dewas Man Brings Teenage Girlfriend To Bhopal, Rapes Her

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against Dewas-based man who allegedly raped his 18-year-old female friend and later reneged on promise to marry her. The man had brought the girl, a class 11 student, to Bhopal for sightseeing and later raped her in a hotel room in Haumanganj area.The incident took place in June 2022, Haumanganj police said.

After the alleged rape, the man had promised the teenager to marry her, but when she began drifting apart and the girl approached the cops and lodged a complaint. Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Thakur said the girl, a student of Class 11, studies at a private school in Dewas. The girl in her complaint told police that a man who lived in her colony in Dewas befriended her. In June 2023, he took her for an outing to Bhopal and there made her halt at a hotel near Hanumanganj police station.

The man violated her and when the girl protested, he threatened to kill her. When the girl said she would inform her family and the police, the man promised to marry her. After returning to Dewas, the man began maintaining a distance from her and later reneged on his promise to marry her. The woman then approached the Dewas police, and a Zero FIR was registered. Later the case was transferred to Hanumanganj police station. SHO said that soon a police team will be sent to Dewas to arrest the accused.

