Bhopal: Devotional songs presented to mark Guru Purnima

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sufi and Ghazal singer Harshal Pulekar from Mumbai presented devotional songs, mostly based on guru, at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Wednesday evening.

The concert was organised by the Art of Living, Bhopal to mark Guru Purnima.

Harshal Pulekar has been fond of singing since childhood and his musical training started at the age of seven. Gifted with a soulful and melodious voice, he is characterised by the music of the golden age of Indian films of the 50s, 60s and 70s. He was the lead singer of the band 'Bhakti', which toured across India and many countries, performing popular songs from films. Besides, a yoga instructor of the institution, Sharda Sharma said that Mahasudarshan Kriya was held at State Anand Sanstha.After that, Guru Paduka was worshipped by Guru Pandits. Both these programmes are only for members.

