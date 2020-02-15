Bhopal: Developmental work at railway station to inconvenience 1.25 L passengers

BHOPAL: Developmental work which is underway at the railway station will inconvenience over 1.25lakh passengers for next few months.
Shattered platforms will keep haunting the visitors at the Habibganj railway station, as the re-development work there will end after June this year.
On the other hand, there are diversions at the railway station in Bhopal after the incident of cave-in of the ramp at railway over bridge at platform number 3 on Thursday.
Over 1 lakh passengers and visitors reach the railway station in Bhopal and over 25 thousand passengers’ board trains from Habibganj station.
Railway officials have closed the ramp at platform number 3 after the incident of cave-in and the passengers are forced to take the alternative way to reach platform number 1 after they enter the railway station from platform number 5.
The vendors are also apprehensive about the over bridge incident and they feel the authorities have to initiate maintenance work at all the platforms to ward off incidents.
At Habibganj station the visitors are also concerned about the rising levels of dust due to ongoing work.
The vendors at Habibganj on the other hand say that the work is for their betterment and if the work is over, they will be benefitted.
A vendor Sanjeev Pandey who runs Sarvoday book stall at platform number 3, says the platform lies dilapidated but there is no one to file a complaint. We do not speak to officials but we feel the maintenance work should be finished at the earliest, he says.
Mohammad Fazal who runs the IRCTC water vending kiosk at the platform number 3 says that they never feel unsafe here but after the incident of cave-in, we are scared as it has happened for the first time in front of us.
Ravi Kant, who owns a chain of water vending kiosks at the railway station says they will talk to the railway officials about speeding up the work so that the inconvenience to the visitors and vendors gets sorted.
