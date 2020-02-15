Bhopal: Developmental work at railway station to inconvenience 1.25 L passengers

BHOPAL: Developmental work which is underway at the railway station will inconvenience over 1.25lakh passengers for next few months.

Shattered platforms will keep haunting the visitors at the Habibganj railway station, as the re-development work there will end after June this year.

On the other hand, there are diversions at the railway station in Bhopal after the incident of cave-in of the ramp at railway over bridge at platform number 3 on Thursday.

Over 1 lakh passengers and visitors reach the railway station in Bhopal and over 25 thousand passengers’ board trains from Habibganj station.

Railway officials have closed the ramp at platform number 3 after the incident of cave-in and the passengers are forced to take the alternative way to reach platform number 1 after they enter the railway station from platform number 5.