Bhopal: Development projects worth Rs 2 crore inaugurated in Narela ahead of urban local body polls

The projects include asphalting of roads, beautification, development of parks and maintenance of drainage systems.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang on Monday evening inaugurated development projects | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang on Monday evening inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 2 crore at ward 44, 69 and 70 of Narela area here, according to the information.

Addressing the people, the minister recounted the development works being undertaken in Narela, the constituency he represents in Vidhan Sabha. Before 2008 people here in Narela had no tap water connectivity but now the central pipeline of Narmada water has been laid, said the minister. To tackle the issue of water logging in areas during rains, proper drains were constructed, he added.

Inaugurated development works and costs:

Ward 44- Construction of drain, road cross and park in Abhiruchi campus worth Rs 22.29 lakh

Ward 44- Construction of drain in Sudama Nagar worth Rs 1.75 lakh    

Ward 69- Asphaltization and maintenance of drains worth Rs 1.21 crore

Ward 70- Asphaltization in Subhash Colony worth Rs 28.49 lakh

Ward 70- Asphaltization of the roads of Gurunanakpura worth Rs 11.92 lakh

Ward 70- Repair, beautification and boundary wall construction of ward office worth Rs 9.13 lakh

article-image

