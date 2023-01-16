Bhopal: Developing nations facing challenge in getting new technology, says prof Pineda

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding discussion with foreign delegates at Think 20 meeting under G-20 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Monday |

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Jorge Antonio Perez Pineda, Professor , Universidad Anahuac, Mexico said that developing and third world countries are facing the challenge of getting the new technology for industry at an affordable price. If the developing nations are not going for a shift to new technology in industrialization then they may be out of the market and even may get economically broken, said the professor .

He was speaking to ‘Free Press’ on the sidelines of the Think 20 meet under G 20 held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Monday.

The 4.0 revolution is taking place in the industrial sector of the world and industries are shifting towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and different new technologies, which are influencing the industrial sector, said the professor.

He conceded that many countries including some rich are still using fossil fuel in industries as it was difficult to move to clean technology (Pollution free technology) because it is costly. The process of installing the solar panel for generation of clean energy is a little bit of a costly affair, he further added.

Talking about developing countries including India which have massive manpower, the professor said, “There is a need to find a balance between manpower and technology but this is a big challenge”.

Talking about the climate change triggered long ago by intense industrialization process, the professor said that now industries are shifting towards clean technology to generate clean energy to mitigate the climate challenge, which is posing a huge risk. In the future, more industries will shift to clean technology.

Stating that rich countries have more access to clean energy, he said international bodies need special funds to help out the developing countries to have access to modern technology.

