Bhopal: Detergent found in mawa, transporter booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A transporter has been booked for causing harm to public health after detergent was found in samples of 70 quintals of mawa, which was supplied from Morar in Gwalior District. Crime branch has registered case under Sections 269, 272 and 273 of IPC, according to Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) officials. The sections deal with offences affecting the public health and safety.

Detergent was found in 4 out of 8 samples of mawa sent from Morar. The remaining quantity of mawa was found sub-standard. After the investigation report, the crime branch registered a case against transporter.

On October 8, the crime branch had seized 70 quintals of mawa sent in two trucks from Morar in Gwalior. Suspecting it to be sub-standard, the police got it examined by the department.

One truck was stopped near Model School Ground in the morning, while the other truck was stopped in Kabadkhana under Hanumanganj police station area in Bhopal. The police had seized both the trucks. The food department was informed about this.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “Crime branch has registered an FIR against Suresh Kannojia, a 61-year-old transporter of Gajanan Jagdamba Transport. From his two trucks, 70 quintals of mawa was seized by the police. Food and drug administration department officials had sent 8 samples of mawa to Indore's Food Testing Laboratory for testing.”

“Detergent was found in 4 out of 8 samples tested. Thus, out of the total mawa, about 16 quintals of mawa was found unsafe and sub-standard, which could have had a bad effect on the health of people had it reached the market. The substandard mawa has been destroyed,” Dubey added.