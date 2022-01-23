Bhopal: Destroyed by metro construction, BRTS corridor to get new look

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation has floated tender to upgrade BRTS corridor in the city, said commissioner KVS Choudhary on Sunday, after several complaints of its mismanagement came out through media in past week.

The maintenance and renovation of 24-kilometre BRTS route from Misrod to Bairagarh is pending, for which BMC floated tender worth Rs 26.34 crore on Saturday evening.

The corporation has set a target of nine months to complete the work. The route from Habibganj to MP Nagar and Roshanpura Square to Kamala Park will be developed in a new form, for which the management is preparing a detailed project report (DPR), said a source from the BMC.

The BRTS corridor was constructed at the cost of Rs 329 crore and at least Rs 25 crore are spent every year on its maintenance. The corridor from Ganesh temple to MP Nagar will be upgraded and reworked as the metro and flyover construction has finished off the BRTS corridor in the area.

Sub engineer BK Singh, the officer who had proposed grade-separator initially, has been handed over the job of preparing the DPR, said the source. He was transferred to Capital Project Administration (CPA) earlier, which has now been dissolved by the chief minister.

Commissioner VS Choudhary Kolsani said, ìBMC will add 300 CNG buses after upscaling the corridor. They are being manufactured in Pithampur. The tender has been floated to upgrade BRTS. The corridor will be made in a manner that more buses can pass through it, he added.

Tender conditions:

-Amount to be spent on maintenance and upgradation of BRTS: Rs 26.34 crore

-Earnest money to be deposited for tender: Rs 13 lakh

-Amount to be deposited for participating in the tender: Rs 50,000

-Deadline: 9 months

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:46 PM IST