Bhopal: ‘Destitute cows should be used as surrogate mother’

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon, while reviewing Nanaji Deshmukh Animal Husbandry Science University, Jabalpur on Tuesday, said the University should launch a campaign for improving cow breed. The University should not depend only on grants but it should become self-reliant by developing its sources of income. The University should work on mission mode on the integrated plan for cow conservation and promotion. It was decided in the meeting, at the initiative of the Governor, that the University would be provided grant to run 10 Gaushalas of 100 cows each.

Governor Tandon said protection of cows is the biggest challenge of the current times. The University should work on integrated project with a broad vision. The cows, which are destitute, should be turned into resources by using advanced technology.

Destitute cows should be kept in the University and they should be utilised as surrogate mother. The University should work on advanced calf of native breed. The sale of advanced calf will bring economic freedom to the University. The production of fodder should be done through new technique. The produced fodder will fulfill the food requirement of animals of the University and also increase the production of milk. It will also motivate local people towards animal husbandry.

Vice chancellor Dr Juyal said the University has developed ‘Narmada Nidhi’ of native breed which is appropriate breed for rural set up. One patent has also been done in the field of cloning technology. He also displayed mosquito repellant made of cow dung and the products of wood and earthen pots developed in the University.