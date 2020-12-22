Bhopal: Despite the budget being available, BHEL sits on permission; road proposed 3 years ago still not built

Letters, meetings come to naught

The developing agency has shot off 10 letters and the officials have held 10 meetings with BHEL officials for a no-objection certificate (NOC), but to no avail.

The project was to be completed on an outlay of a total of Rs 7 crore, but it could not be started.

The CPA had proposed the road from the DRM office side to the side of Career College to ensure connectivity between the two areas. The road between the DRM office, from the Hoshangabad Road side, was built till Panchwati Market. The project was aimed at linking the road to areas around the Dussehra Maidan and Career College.

However, the stretch between Panchwati Market and Dussehra Maidan is owned by BHEL, which has been denying permission for any construction around it. The stretch is dotted with trees and saplings and the CPA had agreed to plant saplings four times the number of trees uprooted from the area. But the NOC was not granted.