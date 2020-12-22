Bhopal: Despite the budget being available, BHEL sits on permission; road proposed 3 years ago still not built

BHOPAL: A road proposed three years ago could not be built even after the budget being available as BHEL has repeatedly denied permission for it.
The road was proposed in the Master Plan 2005 and the Capital Project Administration (CPA) had begun work on it in 2017. If completed, the nearly 2.5-kilometre-long stretch will provide easy connectivity to travellers from the Raisen Road and Chetak Bridge side to AIIMS and Saket Nagar.
Also, Kasturba Hospital Road will be relieved of nearly half the congestion. Anyone travelling towards AIIMS from Raisen Road has to first reach the Anna Nagar trisection to get to Panchwati or DRM Road. This extra travel will be saved with the development.
‘No harm to greenery’ ‘We’ve assured BHEL that no harm will be caused to greenery while developing the road, but, still, the management hasn’t granted permission for it’— Sanjay Shrivastav, sub-divisional officer (SDO), CPA
Letters, meetings come to naught
The developing agency has shot off 10 letters and the officials have held 10 meetings with BHEL officials for a no-objection certificate (NOC), but to no avail.
The project was to be completed on an outlay of a total of Rs 7 crore, but it could not be started.
The CPA had proposed the road from the DRM office side to the side of Career College to ensure connectivity between the two areas. The road between the DRM office, from the Hoshangabad Road side, was built till Panchwati Market. The project was aimed at linking the road to areas around the Dussehra Maidan and Career College.
However, the stretch between Panchwati Market and Dussehra Maidan is owned by BHEL, which has been denying permission for any construction around it. The stretch is dotted with trees and saplings and the CPA had agreed to plant saplings four times the number of trees uprooted from the area. But the NOC was not granted.
