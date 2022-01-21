Bhopal: Despite no air connectivity, districts report rise in corona cases

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having no air travel connectivity, the districts are now reporting higher number of Covid cases, according to state health bulletin. Doctors have attributed it to fast spreading tendency of coronavirus and increase in numbers of tests in their districts.
The districts, which do not have direct air travel connectivity, reported nominal Covid cases earlier. Of late, they are reporting much high Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh.
Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain are corona hotspots in the state. But things seem to be changing now.
Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, ìThose districts, which do not have direct air travel connectivity, are now reporting much higher cases because the virus infection seems to be spreading fast.
Shahdol civil surgeon Dr GS Parihar said, ìVirus is spreading fast. Another reason is that we have increased testing. These may be the reasons why Shahdol has reported more number of Covid cases.î
Covid cases in districts
Districts Jan 14 Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan21
Barwani 05 109 99 101
Betul 34 52 107 94
Khargone 68 122 173 154
Dhar 24 107 194 176
Ratlam 66 118 141 150
Rewa 61 125 152 136
Sehore 40 185 126 105
Shivpuri 36 170 68 147
Shahdol 77 82 148 108
Vidisha 95 78 112 268
Singrauli 11 16 106 26Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:46 PM IST