Bhopal: Despite no air connectivity, districts report rise in corona cases

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having no air travel connectivity, the districts are now reporting higher number of Covid cases, according to state health bulletin. Doctors have attributed it to fast spreading tendency of coronavirus and increase in numbers of tests in their districts.

The districts, which do not have direct air travel connectivity, reported nominal Covid cases earlier. Of late, they are reporting much high Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain are corona hotspots in the state. But things seem to be changing now.

Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, ìThose districts, which do not have direct air travel connectivity, are now reporting much higher cases because the virus infection seems to be spreading fast.

Shahdol civil surgeon Dr GS Parihar said, ìVirus is spreading fast. Another reason is that we have increased testing. These may be the reasons why Shahdol has reported more number of Covid cases.î

Box

Covid cases in districts

Districts Jan 14 Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan21

Barwani 05 109 99 101

Betul 34 52 107 94

Khargone 68 122 173 154

Dhar 24 107 194 176

Ratlam 66 118 141 150

Rewa 61 125 152 136

Sehore 40 185 126 105

Shivpuri 36 170 68 147

Shahdol 77 82 148 108

Vidisha 95 78 112 268

Singrauli 11 16 106 26

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:46 PM IST