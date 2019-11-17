Bhopal: Despite Nath’s appeal Congress workers put up birthday wish posters, banners

BHOPAL: A few Congress leaders did not pay heed to the appeal made by the chief minister Kamal Nath regarding his birthday.

The CM Nath, had urged Congress workers and well-wishers not to put up congratulatory posters, banners and hoardings, he has asked to use the money in the social events.

However, the hoarding containing the pictures of public relation minister PC Sharma, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and other leaders were fixed at the Polytechnic Square Shayamla Hills, the way to CM House.

"Do not put up banners, posters, hoarding and other publicity stuff on my birthday - November 18. Party workers, organisations and the people should shun such publicity," Nath tweeted.

State Congress media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said Nath made the appeal to ensure cleanliness, adding that the CM was against wasteful expenditure.

Gupta said Congress will celebrate Nath's birthday by holding a blood donation camp, cutting a cake and distributing sweets.

He further added that the ministers, party spokespersons will put achievement of the Nath government of last 11 month through the press conference.

Nath & famliy to offer prayers at Guptkashi: Nath will turn 73 on Monday. He and his kin will offers prayers at Guptkashi, some 47 kilometres before Kedarnath, the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva, in Uttarakhand. Presently the family is enjoying the holidays in Manali in their five star hotel. After becoming the CM Nath is celebrating his first birthday as a CM.