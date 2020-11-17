Bhopal: Despite court order, plastic use continues in state capital

Despite High Court order directing against use of plastic carry bags, there is rampant usage in state capital. Madhya Pradesh High Court on February 26, 2020, had directed state government to ban single-use plastic, curb use of plastic and make biodegradable carry bags of other material at affordable rates for consumers.

During festival time, polythene bags were used in markets without check though onus lies on Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prevent use of polythene carry bags.

When contacted, New Market Businessmen Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said they have launched social media campaign against use of plastic carry bags in market. “We discourage customers as it is major cause of environment pollution. We have appealed to customers to use cotton bags or bags of biodegradable material,” he added.

The High Court on February 26 had also directed state government to issue directions to industries to immediately stop production and use of single-use plastic. “Time has come to make citizens and stakeholders aware of their duties and liabilities to deal with environmental pollution caused by plastic use,” court had stated.

The court suggested that state government should incorporate in school curriculum a subject on adverse effects of plastic use and the ways to manage waste. In addition, it said that citizens (parents/teachers) should teach children not to use plastic bottles/ tiffin boxes in schools/ park/ malls.

The court while ordering government to ensure bags and packets are made of non-plastic, biodegradable material and sold at subsidised rates, asked it to encourage small-scale industry to set up units across all districts towards this end.