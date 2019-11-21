Bhopal: Despite CM & CS’s order hoardings surface again

BHOPAL: The ministers in the state government, MLAs and Congress leaders are not following the instructions of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chief Secretary SR Mohanty. It was decided in the state government cabinet meeting that hoardings without permissions will not be put up across the state. Rules are also being made to put penalty on installation of hoardings without permission.

In a recent development, minister Arif Aqueel, MLA Arif Masood and Congress leader Mohd. Salim got their hoardings put up across the city following Ijtema on Thursday. Nath had strictly instructed that hoardings should not be installed but these leaders got hoardings got them installed showing Nath’s photograph.

The hoardings installed at city’s New Market, Kamla Park and other places show that the ministers are not following the instructions of the Chief Minister. Nath on his birthday had asked his party workers not to install hoardings and banners.

The hoardings were taken out following a cabinet decision across the state by launching a campaign. It had cleaned the city but installation of hoardings has once again started.

Additional commissioner Mehtaab Singh said he was not aware that whether permission for hoardings was taken from collector office or not. Singh said if hoardings were installed without permission then they would be removed.