Bhopal: Deputy labour commissioner SS Dixit suspended on corruption charges

BHOPAL: The deputy commissioner of labour department SS Dixit was suspended in a corruption case on Saturday. The Lokayukta police are likely to extend investigation into the corruption case from Monday.

On Friday evening, his aide was caught by Bhopal Lokayukta team for taking the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Gourav Sharma in his complaint to Lokayukta police said he runs a mess in Shramoday Vidhayalaya in Indore.

The commissioner was asking the bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh to clear bills of Rs 15 lakh.