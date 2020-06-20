Bhopal: Deputy labour commissioner SS Dixit suspended on corruption charges

BHOPAL: The deputy commissioner of labour department SS Dixit was suspended in a corruption case on Saturday. The Lokayukta police are likely to extend investigation into the corruption case from Monday.
On Friday evening, his aide was caught by Bhopal Lokayukta team for taking the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Gourav Sharma in his complaint to Lokayukta police said he runs a mess in Shramoday Vidhayalaya in Indore.
The commissioner was asking the bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh to clear bills of Rs 15 lakh.
The mediator Vipul Sharma was called near crime branch office in Bhopal. The Lokayukta police set up a trap. As soon as the money was handed, the police arrested the accused. The police booked both of them on corruption charges.
On Saturday, the state government suspended the deputy commissioner and attached him in Indore office. He was also having the charge of secretary of unorganised labour welfare board. The labour department deputy secretary Chotte Singh was given charge of the secretary of unorganised labour welfare board. SP Lokayukta Manu Vyas told Free Press that presently the police are looking into details of the case.