Bhopal: Deputy commandant Vijay Soni kills himself with a service revolver

Guna: Posted in 26th Battalion, a 60-year-old deputy commandant committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol. The body of Vijay Soni, was found on a chair outside the house this morning. The matter of suicide is being revealed in the primary investigation.

However, the police officer reached the spot and is investigating all the points on why he took such a fatal step. The investigation of the matter is on. FSL team also reached the spot, which is involved in the investigation.

Vijay Soni lived alone in the government house in Guna, and he was to retire after 18 months. He committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself with a pistol. He was posted in the 26th battalion. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The preliminary investigation has revealed the matter of suicide, although a probe has been launched.