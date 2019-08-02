Bhopal: Deputy CEO appointed as deputy secretary of IT dept

BHOPAL: The deputy chief election officer Pramod Kumar Shukla is appointed as a deputy secretary of information and technology department, Bhopal. The state government have trasnfered 17 state administrative officers, on Thursday.

Commissioner Nagar Palika Nigam Morena Moolchand Verma is appointed deputy secretary of spiritual department. CEO of district panchayat Umaria Dinesh Kumar is transferred as a deputy secretary of revenue department.

CEO Smart City Ujjain Avdesh Sharma is appointed as managing director of food and civil supplies. Additional collector Sheopur Dilip Kapse is appointed as the officer on special duty of the youth and welfare and higher education minister. MD of MP text book corporation Abhay Bedekar is appointed as chief administrative officer of RERA.

Smart City CEO Jabalpur Gajendra Singh is made additional collector Dindori, CEO district panchayat Alirajpur Rajesh Jain as a additional collector Khandwa.

Registrar MP commercial tax appeal board Mukesh Kumar Jain is appointed as a additional collector Katni. Deputy secretary Ayush Madhvi Nagendra is appointed as deputy secretary genral administration department.

RERA CEO Pradeep Kumar Jain is appointed as CEO of Smart City Ujjain. Deputy secretary of secondary board is appointed as a deputy secretary higher education. Additional collector Gwalior Rikesh Kumar Vashiya is appointed as a commissioner municipal corporation Morena.

Deputy commissioner revenue Jabalpur Nimisha Agarwal is appointed CEO district panchayat Dindori.

MD food and civil supplies Abhishek Dubey is appointed as additional collector Sagar, joint commissioner Sandeep Sharma is appointed CEO of district panchayat Jhabua and joint commissioner Sudesh Malviya is appointed as a CEO of district panchayat Alirajpur.

23 sate administrative officers relieved

Acting against the officers who had not followed the government’s order state government relieved 23 state administrative officers, here on Thursday.

The state government had issued their transfer orders, but these officers did not obey the orders and continued to work in their earlier place of posting.

The first order was issued on June 29, then on July 5 and on July 25, but the 23 officers did not obey the orders. Now the government have issued the orders that these officers will be relieved one sided on noon of August 2 and they had to join the place of transfer according to the transfer norms.

The government had given the instructions to the treasury officer to stop the salary of the officers after August 2, and if the salary is withdrawn the treasury officer will be responsible. The salary can be withdrawn from the treasury of the district from which they are transferred by the government.