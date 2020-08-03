Bhopal: Department of Higher Education in a fix after giving appointment to candidates against HC order

Bhopal: The department of higher education is in a fix after giving appointment to the PSC passed candidates that should have actually been rejected. Department has to now file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

The matter pertains to appointment of 91 women candidates from reserved quota in women’s reservation list against unreserved female candidates. The case was filed in the High Court where the court said that the merit list should be revised and appointments given thereafter.

The consequence of the judgment was that the reserved women candidates would have been out from that merit list and unreserved women candidates would have made it to the merit list thereby entitling them for appointment.

However, for reasons unknown, the department issued instructions that the women who had filed the case and appear in the old merit list will be given appointment. “This decision of the higher education department came as a surprise. These candidates were actually ineligible and in the revised merit list candidates from unreserved women category would have been in,” said DP Singh, expert in the matter.

However, later the state government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to save face. Final hearing of the case is scheduled on August 11.

In the meanwhile, officials of the department of higher education are on defensive in appointments of these 91 women candidates. The principals of the colleges where these candidates went to give joining have asked to file a separate affidavit. They are being asked to submit a resignation letter in advance in view of Supreme Court decision. But the candidates have refused to submit any such document.