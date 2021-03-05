Bhopal: Demolition of the 75-year-old Billiards Club in Datia kicks up fierce debate in House

BHOPAL: Demolition of the 75-year-old Billiards Club in Datia set off a fierce debate in the House on Friday. As the slogan-raising Opposition leaders entered the Well of the House, Speaker Girish Gautam had to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes.

Congress legislator Govind Singh raised the issue during Zero Hour, saying the Lokendra Club was demolished because its president was a Congressman. According to Singh, the billiard table in the club is the oldest in the country and costs Rs 5 crore. Singh said the government was out to gag the voice of the Opposition and the state seemed to be under an undeclared emergency.

In reply to a question, home minister Narottam Mishra has said Datia is his Assembly constituency. A government building had been usurped and 200 shops sold without registration, he said. An airstrip had also been constructed, Mishra said, adding that entire Datia had been sold.

Mishra urged the Opposition to bring an adjournment motion over the issue and the government was ready to discuss it.