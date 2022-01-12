Bhopal: Delimitation of village panchayats announced

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has announced the delimitation of village panchayats, said officials on Wednesday. State-level training-cum-review meeting of annual revision year- 2022 of the voter list of urban bodies and village panchayats will be held on January 14.

Secretary State Election Commission BS Jamod said a new programme has been announced by the commission to prepare photo ID voters' list of the gram Panchayat. The programme released earlier on December 29, 2021 has been cancelled and now a votersí list will be prepared on the basis of January 1, 2022.

He added that the state level training of deputy district election officers and master trainers will be held through video conferencing on January 14.

Registration, appointment of assistant registration officers and master trainers and district level training will be done from January 14 to 17.

He said that on the basis of the final voter list published by the Election Commission of India on January 1, 2022, the time table has been fixed for the voters to enter the place.

After the delimitation of the village panchayats and their wards by the panchayat and rural development department, the voters will be enrolled as per their area and the voter list of the Gram Panchayats will be published and follow-up action will be taken. Instructions have also been given to follow the guidelines related to Covid-19 in the entire process.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:20 PM IST