Bhopal: Delhi metro MD calls on CM, Jaivardhan; assures of all support

BHOPAL: Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Dr Mangu Singh assured his full support for timely and successful completion of Bhoj and Indore Metro Projects. Dr Singh, who was in state capital on Thursday, met Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh.

Minister Jaivardhan Singh said “The experience of MD Dr Mangu Singh is needed in preparation of DRP of the next phase of rail metro projects.” The minister also instructed officials to visit Delhi to study Delhi Rail Metro Project. They have also been asked to remain in regular touch with MD DMRC for timely completion of the projects.

Assuring full support, Mangu Singh also shared his views and experiences on time bound process, organization set up, tender process. Principal secretary urban development and housing Sanjay Dubey and others were also present.