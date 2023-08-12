 Bhopal: Delay In HFA Houses Allotment, BMC To Impose Penalty On Contractor
Bhopal: Delay In HFA Houses Allotment, BMC To Impose Penalty On Contractor

The mayor expressed concern over delay caused in allotment of houses to beneficiaries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai has issue directives to allot houses by August 31 failing which penalty would be imposed. Delay in completion of flats being made for beneficiaries of Housing For All (HFA) under Prime Minister Awas Yojana at 12-number bus stop had angered them.

The mayor expressed concern over delay caused in allotment of houses to beneficiaries. She visited Bagmugalia to take stock of progress of HFA project. About 144 MIG (Two blocks), 288 LIG (four blocks) and 144 EWS (3 blocks) are being constructed at Bagmugalia.

Over 300 beneficiaries are waiting for the allotment and possession. They had booked HAF houses in 2017-2019 and since then, they are paying EMI as they had taken loan for it.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has constructed HFA flats at Malikhedi, Hinotiya Alam, Ayodhya Nagar. Due to delay in completion of projects, beneficiaries are moving from pillar to post for the possession.

