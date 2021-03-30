Bhopal: Dejected 13-year-old leaves home for pachmarhi believing parents love her siblings more

BHOPAL: Thirteen-year-old girl who went ‘missing’ from Bhopal had left her home as she believed that her parents loved her sisters more than her. The minor, on Monday, had booked a taxi and left for Pachmari. Police traced her location later in the evening and she was brought back home on Tuesday.

Initially, to escape the family's wrath, the girl claimed that she was threatened by a woman to come to Pachmarhi, however, on being counseled, the minor revealed that she was very upset as she believed that her parents loved her other sisters more and so she decided to leave home.

The girl, using her mother’s phone, booked two cabs through a mobile app. The first taxi took her to the railway station and from there she booked another cab for Pachmarhi.

Talaiya Police remained on toes for nearly ten hours on receiving the missing report of the minor girl on Monday morning. It was rumored that the girl was kidnapped and her parents were pressing for her safe return. Police said the girl had taken her mother’s mobile phone and Rs 5,000 with her. The girl was traced to Pachmarhi later in the evening.

During questioning, the girl claimed that a woman had threatened her and asked her to come to Pachmarhi and drop her mobile phone there. However, police did not buy her story and when they counseled her she disclosed the real reason for her leaving the house.

SI Shivbhanu Singh said the girl had booked a taxi –through app – for the railway station and from there she using her mother’s phone booked another taxi for Pachmarhi. The two drivers when questioned, said that the girl had told them that she was going to Pachmarhi on a tour.