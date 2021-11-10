Bhopal: Defunct water hydrants, poor wiring maintenance at Kamla Nehru Hospital

Bhopal: Water hydrants were non-functional when fire broke out at Kamla Nehru Hospital on Monday night. Poor electricity wiring added to woes, as per certain hospital staff.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation sent fire tenders to douse flames.

Capital Project Authority (CPA) has been blamed for poor electric and mechanical maintenance. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered to scrap CPA over poor road maintenance but it is still working.

Hamidia Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital have joint responsibilities as far as maintenance of Kamla Nehru Hospital is concerned, according to government official.

Kamla Nehru Hospital was built by Gas Relief Department in 2000. But Hamidia Hospital maintains paediatric, cancer treatment, CT scan-MRI section and other wards in Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Poor working

Basant Kure, director, gas relief and rehabilitation: Kamla Nehru Hospital is of Gas Relief Department but Hamidia Hospital has its 55 per cent stake and 45 per cent stake is of Kamla Nehru Hospital. Electrical and mechanical maintenance work rests with Capital Project Authority and Public Works Department. It is matter of investigation.

Accept responsibility

Ex-CPA superintending engineer Jawahar Singh: Maintenance of water hydrants is not with CPA. Electric and mechanical maintenance work is under CPA. So, CPA should clarify its stand. CPA should accept responsibility about poor work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:24 AM IST