 Bhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with top military officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with top military officers

Bhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with top military officers

The Union minister is in Bhopal to attend the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Rajnath Singh met chief minister Shivraj Singh at CM House on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of Combine Commanders’ Conference on the second day of conference on Friday evening. He then met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address closing session on April 1 (Saturday).

The Union minister is in Bhopal to attend the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference. The Minister held meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary on Friday. Chouhan presented a statue of Raja Bhoj to Rajnath Singh.

Read Also
Pune: Management is an important factor in country's socio-economic development, Rajnath Singh tells...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee considers shifting SA cheetahs into big enclosures

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee considers shifting SA cheetahs into big enclosures

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress engineer carpet crossing as part of poll plan

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress engineer carpet crossing as part of poll plan