Bhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with top military officers

Bhopal: Rajnath Singh met chief minister Shivraj Singh at CM House on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of Combine Commanders’ Conference on the second day of conference on Friday evening. He then met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address closing session on April 1 (Saturday).

The Union minister is in Bhopal to attend the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference. The Minister held meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary on Friday. Chouhan presented a statue of Raja Bhoj to Rajnath Singh.