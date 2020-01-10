Bhopal: Deepika starrer ‘Chhapaak’ hits screens amidst heavy security

BHOPAL: A huge police force was deployed outside cinema halls in the state capital to thwart any untoward incident as Deepika Padukone starrer “Chhapaak” hit the screens across country on Friday.

While the BJP workers stood protesting against the release of the movie, NSUI activists took position outside the theaters to ensure that the cinema goers face no issue in watching the movie which deals with the issue of acid attacks on women. The Kamal Nath government on Thursday declared the film ‘Chhapaak’ as tax free in state. Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by armed assailants on Sunday night.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) distributed free tickets of ‘Chhapaak ‘to students. "

To counter their act, former MLA Surendra Nath Singh and his supporters who had gathered at Rangmahal talkies and Sagneet Cineplex, offered free tickets of Ajay Devgan starrer periodic drama “Tanhaji”.

The two Bollywood movies are running at Rangmahal and Sangeet Cineplex in the same showtime.

Ahead of the first day first show, the two groups came face to face while trying to convince the cinemagoers to go and watch movies they were promoting - free of cost.

Asking the public to prefer ‘Tanhaji’ over ‘Chhapaak’, the ex MLA said that Deepika visited JNU to meet the ‘anti-nationals’. “Deepika Padukone shared the stage with anti-national elements at JNU. We oppose her act of showing solidarity with such people who are harming the nation," said party's district general secretary Anil Agrawal.

Vivek Tripath, NSUI spokesperson said BJP was trying to oppose a movie that shows a woman fighting for her rights and against those who did injustice to her."We have distributed around 200 free tickets of ‘Chhapaak’ at Sangeet Talkies here. Students who showed college ID cards were given tickets," he claimed.

SP Singh, a ticket vendor at Sangeet Cineplex said the visitors approached him seeking free tickets showing their identity cards. The politicians should at least keep their word.