Bhopal: Deepfake Reported On Messaging Apps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A deepfake tool available on several messaging applications has paved way for cyber crooks to morph images of innocent people and upload/circulate them on obscene and pornographic sites, in which they are made to look like a porn star, sources at the district cyber crime cell told Free Press.

Three cases of girls’ photos being morphed and uploaded on porn sites have come to light. Of them, two of them were reported on Saturday and the other was reported on Monday.

Officials at cyber cell said a leading social platform utilises a deepfake bot for purpose. Now, the modesty of women is at stake due to deepfake bot. In Bhopal, no such arrest has been made in deepfake cases. Officials also said the sextortion gangs are the ones, which had been making use of bot lately.

Not only videos, but they morph pictures too and can blackmail anyone by threatening to circulate the pictures. The police and cyber cell have been unsuccessful in apprehending accused involved as no phone number is required to sign in on leading social platform.

A month back, a man was arrested from Dewas district for morphing pictures and videos of women and uploading them on porn sites. He had targeted 40 women.

Amid the deepfake concern, it is also a ground of thought that despite porn being banned in the country, some porn sites are still accessible through usual browsers.

A strict action is still awaited from the centre to pull the plug on the menace, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi, Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan were unavailable for comment on the issue.