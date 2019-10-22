Bhopal: Deepawali comes a bit early for specially-able children

BHOPAL: International JCI Group celebrated Deepawali with the specially-able children and distributed sweets, at the Blind School in the state capital on Monday. This year, Deepawali falls on Oct 27.

Bhopal Chapter President of the JCI Group, Yogesh Bhutade told Free Press that JCI has adopted the school for one year.

Keeping in mind the approaching winters, the members also distributed woolen clothes to the children.

Secretary Ajay Agrawal, Harish Mantri, Poonam Mantri and others were also present at the school.