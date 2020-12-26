Bhopal: Deendayal Rasoi at bus stand pushes commuters on road

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started Deendayal Rasoi at the only waiting hall at the Putlighar bus stand, which has forced visitors to keep standing, waiting for their buses outside. At the same time, the civic body has failed to maintain even the basic hygiene facilities in its haste to start the rasoi.

As the building lacks a kitchen, the utensils are washed outside on the ground near the parked buses with stray animals roaming around.

The Putlighar bus stand is the only one after Nadra, in Old Bhopal, and nearly 100 buses run on the Bairasia road from this bus stand.

As the only waiting hall has turned into a kitchen, the visitors are unable to sit, or relax until they board a bus. Besides, the persons who visit the rasoi are forced to eat outside in a makeshift arrangement, where the buses are parked and there is filth all around. The washing of utensils out in the open in filthy surroundings is again a risk to the health of the beneficiaries.