Bhopal: Decomposed body found in stepwell, probe on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who went missing three weeks back was found dead inside a stepwell located in Bagroda on Wednesday, Katara Hills police said.

The police added that the body was two weeks old, which had decomposed. Katara Hills police station incharge BS Prajapati said that the deceased Rohit Dhurve (29), a resident of Katara Hills, went missing from his house on March 16. His relative had lodged a missing person complaint.

Dhurve’s brother Prashant learnt on Wednesday that his brother’s body was found in stepwell. He reached the spot and identified the body on the basis of the clothes worn by the deceased. The police were informed who took out the body from stepwell through JCB machine.

The police are still not clear about the cause behind Dhurve’s death and how he fell into the stepwell. Probe is underway in the case, SHO Prajapati said.