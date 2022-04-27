Bhopal: Declare WALMI a biodiversity campus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), Bhopal has demanded the forest department to declare it a biodiversity campus. As per the information from WALMI, the demand has been raised in view of movement of tiger and other wild animals in the ecology oxygen park of the institute. Six incidents of frequent movement of wild animals have been reported in April. The most recent incident of tiger movement was recorded on April 25 midnight, according to the information.

WALMI in the official statement said, The institute has demanded the forest department to declare it as a biodiversity campus so that the wild animals could be kept away from human movement area; safe in their habitat.

