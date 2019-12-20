Bhopal: Decks cleared for shifting tigress from STR to KTR

BHOPAL: After a serious note on ambitious Satkosia Project by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) decks have been cleared for bringing down T-2 tigress “Sundri” to Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), Madhya Pradesh.

T-1 tiger and T-2 tigress were translocated from Madhya Pradesh to Satkosia Tiger Reserve(STR), Odisha under the project- Augmentation and Recovery of Tiger Population in STR.

NCTA, in letter to Chief secretary Odisha, maintained that T-2 tigress “Sundri” cannot be allowed to be kept in small enclosure in Satkosia Tiger Reserve(STR), Odessa. So, in the interest of the Tiger Conservation, T-2 (tigress) should be sent backed to KTR.

NTCA further maintained that big cats T-1 and T-2 were not properly monitored as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and protocol of NTCA. Tiger and tigress were translocated from Madhya Pradesh under a project “ Augmentation and Recovery of Tiger Population in Satkosia Tiger Reserve(STR), Odessa.”

Male T-1 was found dead on November 14, 2018 within rationalszed boundary of STR.

Team sent by NTCA for inspection found that death of T-1 happened under unnatural circumstance. Preliminary investigation indicated that death was due to poaching. With the death of T-1 male tiger, issue was raised for withdrawal of the project.

Shivraj didn’t pay heed to my concerns: Activist

RTI activist Ajay Dubey who has been demanding for withdrawal of Satkosia Project, said, “Right from beginning I am opposing the Augmentation and Recovery of Tiger Population in STR. But the then Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan did not pay heed to the concerns raised by me. After NTCA observation, it is now clear, T-2 should be brought back to KTR.”