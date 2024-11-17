 Bhopal: Deceased Multiple Statements Before Death Confuse Cops
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had tried to commit suicide in front of police station in Narsinghgarh died after four days. The family members raised ruckus, police are confused on the statements given by the deceased, officials said on Sunday.

SDOP Narsinghgarh, Umendra Bhati told Free Press that on November 10, Ravi Kushwah tried to commit suicide in front of the police station. During his statement given on the spot, he blamed few of the people who were threatening him. The SDOP informed that he is a history-sheeter of Narsinghgarh police station and around 24 cases are registered against him.

After the arson incident Ravi was shifted to Bhopal from Rajgarh hospital. On November 15 he died. Before his death he gave statement and in his official dying declaration, he took the names of several people. After brining his body back, the family members staged a road blockade and police have assured that they will take action against the accused.

‘On the other hand, the family has four siblings, three brothers and one sister. Only their elder brother had got married and the rest three are bachelors. Few days back they had sold a land. After that complications occurred in the family’, the SDOP said.

He added that elder brother of Ravi had committed suicide by hanging, but till date no reason came to the fore. In the past one-and-a-half months two of a family had committed suicide. The SDOP said that complications had occurred and the police will sort out the case soon.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

