Bhopal: Debt-ridden startup CEO hangs self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old woman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a city-based start-up, ended her life at her house in Piplani as she was rendered debt-ridden, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the woman’s body has been referred for post-mortem, while a suicide note has also been recovered from the spot. Piplani police station in-charge, Ajay Nair said that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Swati Dangi (31), who used to reside in Balaji Nagar of Piplani and had set up a start-up, which used to deal in LED products.

She was alone at her house on Thursday and committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her house. Later, her sister-in-law reached to find her hanging and informed Dangi’s brother, Dhanveer, who rushed to the spot and took Dangi to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police reached Dangi’s house and recovered a suicide note from the spot, which read, ‘My company has been debt-ridden. There is no point in leading this life now. My family is not being able to survive because of me and I don’t want to see them struggling more. My business did not turn out to be successful. God, please take care of my family’.