e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Debt-ridden driver sets ambulance ablaze, booked

Bhopal: Debt-ridden driver sets ambulance ablaze, booked

30-year-old man had skipped paying bank EMIs and was getting warnings

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a fit of rage, an ambulance driver set his vehicle ablaze near Hamidia hospital of Bhopal on Thursday evening, Koh-e-Fiza police said.

The driver has been booked under Section 435 of the IPC.

Station house officer (SHO) DS Singh told Free Press the ambulance driver Rizwan, 30, had taken a bank loan for purchasing the ambulance, but had failed to pay Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) from the past eight months. The driver was receiving warnings from the bank for missing the instalments,  Singh added.

On Thursday evening, when he went to park  his ambulance at Hamidia hospital, the supervisor of the parking lot demanded Rs 2,000 for using the facility. Enraged over the same, the angry driver in fit of rage set his ambulance on fire. Within no time, flames engulfed the entire vehicle. Rizwan was summoned to the police station where he confessed to have committed the act. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found hanging from tree, MP forest officials zero in on three persons in...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'