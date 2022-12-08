Bhopal: Debt-ridden driver sets ambulance ablaze, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a fit of rage, an ambulance driver set his vehicle ablaze near Hamidia hospital of Bhopal on Thursday evening, Koh-e-Fiza police said.

The driver has been booked under Section 435 of the IPC.

Station house officer (SHO) DS Singh told Free Press the ambulance driver Rizwan, 30, had taken a bank loan for purchasing the ambulance, but had failed to pay Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) from the past eight months. The driver was receiving warnings from the bank for missing the instalments, Singh added.

On Thursday evening, when he went to park his ambulance at Hamidia hospital, the supervisor of the parking lot demanded Rs 2,000 for using the facility. Enraged over the same, the angry driver in fit of rage set his ambulance on fire. Within no time, flames engulfed the entire vehicle. Rizwan was summoned to the police station where he confessed to have committed the act.