Bhopal: Death of dalit student in Budhni hostel; Shivraj demands inquiry

BHOPAL: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded a high level inquiry into the death of a dalit boy that occurred on last Tuesday in a hostel in Budhni. He visited the hostel on Thursday night to gather first hand information on the incident.

He said, “The condition of the hostel is too bad. Neither hostel superintendent nor an ambulance was present there present at the time of incident,” said Chouhan talking to media on Friday.

He said the students told him that they been asking hostel superintendent to put a bulb in bathroom in vain. Their bedding were very dirty and the new sets provided by the government have not been given to the students, said Chouhan.

“I am writing to CM to demand a high level inquiry in the incident,” he. He said all hostels should be inspected to avoid such incidents. He declared that he will visit all hostels falling in his constituency from November 21.

A dalit student of class XII Sarwan Singh of Babu Jagjivanram Boys Hostel Budhni- allegedly fell ill and was taken to hospital after a long delay. He was declared brought at the hospital on Tuesday.

Collector Ajay Gupta suspended hostel superintendent Mahendra Singh Gaur for laxity in discharging duty. He also approved an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 for kin of deceased. However, they are demanding Rs 1 crore as relief.