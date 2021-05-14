Bhopal: Death figure jugglery may come in way of getting pension of Rs 5K

BHOPAL: Jugglery in the death figures may come in the way of giving pension to the families who have lost breadwinners to Covid-19.†

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the government will give Rs 5,000 as a pension to families who have lost their wage earners to Covid-19.

Chouhan has also said the children of such families will get free education and free ration.

Such families, however, may not be able to get the benefits of the scheme, because many deaths have not been recorded.

The deaths which have occurred in the past month are not on government records.

The records of deaths, prepared by the National Rural Health Mission (NHRM), present an ambiguous picture about the number.