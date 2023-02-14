Bhopal: Dearness allowance of government employees hiked by 9%

The dearness allowance is paid to government employees to make up for the impact of inflation on their expenses | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees receiving salary in the sixth pay scale by 9% on Tuesday.

They would get the increased DA from January 1. Notably, the government servants are getting DA at the rate of 203 per cent from August 1, 2022. After the 9 % hike, the DA will rise to 212 per cent.

The dearness allowance is a calculation on inflation and allowance paid to government employees and pensioners in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Dearness Allowance is calculated as a percentage of an Indian citizen's basic salary to mitigate the impact of inflation on people.

