Bhopal: Dearness allowance of government employees hiked by 9%

The government employees are getting DA at the rate of 203 per cent from August 1, 2022.

The dearness allowance is paid to government employees to make up for the impact of inflation on their expenses | Representative Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees receiving salary in the sixth pay scale by 9% on Tuesday.

They would get the increased DA from January 1.  Notably, the government servants are getting DA at the rate of 203 per cent from August 1, 2022. After the 9 % hike, the DA will rise to 212 per cent. 

The dearness allowance is a calculation on inflation and allowance paid to government employees and pensioners in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Dearness Allowance is calculated as a percentage of an Indian citizen's basic salary to mitigate the impact of inflation on people.

