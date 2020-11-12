Bhopal: Deaf and mute teenager dragged in vehicle, raped

A 19-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and dumped near Hanumanganj. The 53-year-old accused Mohammad Rafeeque, took the girl to Hanumanganj after outraging her modesty and was escaping when auto drivers caught hold of him and handed over to cops.

Hanumanganj police arrested him and registered a case. Later, the case was transferred to Kolar police station. Sub inspector Anjana Dhurve said the accused found the girl alone at night and dragged her inside his vehicle. He then drove to Bimakunj where he raped her inside the vehicle.

Later, he took her to Hanumanganj and dumped her. While he was leaving the spot, the girl gestured to other auto drivers standing there. They understood that the girl was in agony and was pointing at a dubious middle-aged man. They caught hold of him and informed police.

The Hanumanganj police arrested the man and called the councilor for the girl. The case was transferred to Kolar police as the girl resides in the area . The girl – through sign language - told police that the accused stopped the vehicle near her and dragged her inside. As the area was deserted, the girl could not get any help. He then took her to Bimakunj area under Chunabhatti police station and raped her. Dhurve said the accused Rafeeuqe is a resident of Shahjahanabad and has been arrested.