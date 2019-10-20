Bhopal: Day temp drops by 20.9 C in Pachmarhi

BHOPAL: Day temperature continued to drop all over Madhya Pradesh for the second consecutive day. Pachmarhi recorded highest drop in day temperature.

There was drop of 20.9 degree Celsius in Pachmarhi which recorded day temperature of 2.1 degree Celsius. Day temperature continued to reel far below normal all over the state.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degree Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, southern and eastern parts of MP received light to moderate rains and thundershowers. Also a few places witnessed heavy showers.

Seoni 59 mm rainfall while Dindori and Hoshangabad each received 23 mm rains, and Mandla 9 mm. Khandwa recorded 11 mm and Nepanagar recorded 13mm. Malajhkhand recorded 24mm in the last 24 hours.

The sky conditions were cloudy to overcast throughout the period. Though northern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh remained dry. The day was comfortable and slightly warm while night remained pleasant.

These weather conditions have occurred due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Eastern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh. In association with this system an anti-cyclone is also persisting over northern parts of Bay of Bengal which is providing moisture feed over Eastern and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

As per meteorological department, most parts of Madhya Pradesh will keep receiving light rainfall at scattered places.