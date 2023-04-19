Bhopal: Day temp breaches 40-degree mark in 22 districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty two districts including Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius. Indore’s maximum temperature was 38.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain, thundershower with lightning in Bhopal, Dhar, Raisen, Indore, Khandwa, Harda, Vidisha, Khargone, Sehore, Badwani, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, and Agar districts in next 24 hours.

Department officials said temperature increased because of cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. A trough from cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan is extending up to Himachal Pradesh across Haryana and Punjab. A trough is extending from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu in the lower levels. A western disturbance exists over northern parts of Afghanistan.

The maximum temperature ranged from 40 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Central India. Thunderstorm with light rain is possible in some parts of Madhya Pradesh after 24 hours.

Max temp on April 18

Cities Degrees Celsius

Khajuraho 43.5

Damoh 43.2

Satna 42.1

Khargone 42.0

Sidhi 41.6

Rewa 41.6

Mandla 41.6

Narmadapuram 41.6

Gwalior 41.6

Umaria 41.4

Nowgong 41.3

Khandwa 41.1

Sagar 41.0

Ratlam 41.0

