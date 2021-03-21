Bhopal: Day-long lockdown turns Bhopal streets empty

BHOPAL: Residents of Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur woke up to quieter outdoor and empty streets on Sunday as the Covid-triggered lockdown came into force in these cities. It was a total lockdown in view of the alarming rise in corona cases particularly in the state capital. The rate at which Madhya Pradesh is getting infected with coronavirus, the authorities fear that the healthcare systems in the state would soon be overburdened forcing them to tighten lockdown measures.

Business establishments including grocery shops, liquor shops and petrol pumps were shut down.

It was the first lockdown during the second corona wave and it was successful in the state capital as no untoward incidence was reported from any part of the city. Roads were barricaded. Nearly 3,000 police personnel were deployed for execution of the lockdown and to discourage people from coming out of their homes.

Baring essential services like hospitals, factories, transportation of raw material, transportation of patients to hospitals and MPPSC candidates to examination centres, everything was shut down forcing people to stay indoors.

Transportation to the airport and railway stations were allowed. Public transports were suspended. However, Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) operated a few low-floor buses for convenient of MPPSC candidates. Collector Avinash Lawania and DIG Irshad Wali visited many areas to take stock the lockdown and police deployment. Even police teams kept on patrolling in various areas for supervision of lockdown.