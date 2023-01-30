Bhopal: Day 4, Egyptian, folk dance delight audience

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traditional folk dance by Egyptian artistes and Manganiyar songs by Bhutte Khan and Troupe from Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) mesmerised the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of fourth-day of five-day 38th Lokrang fest organised by the directorate of culture. The cultural evening began with the performance of Bhutte Khan and his troupe who presented devotional songs.

Folk dance including Birhor of Jharkhand, Bhavai of Rajasthan, Ghoomar Chari of Rajasthan, Gotipua of Odisha, Dholukunitha of Karnataka were presented. Egyptian artistes presented their traditional folk dances, which won a huge round of applause. Besides cultural performance, an interaction session was organised on social responsibility. Scholars from different regions expressed views. Director of Dattopant Thengadi Research Institute Mukesh Mishra presided over. Artisans from across the country have displayed their handloom and handicrafts items, which attracted visitors. More than 274 types of artistic metal lamps have been displayed.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)