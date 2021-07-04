Bhopal: Day 3 vaccination drive, Covishield second dose to be administered July 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second dose of Covishield will be administered on Monday, under the ongoing three-day vaccination drive.

The National Health Mission (NHM) has clarified that people who have received the first dose between March 16 ( 112 days as on July 5) to April 12( 84 days on July 5) will be eligible for the second dose of vaccine.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, the only second dose will be administered on Monday. All those who are scheduled to travel abroad having valid certificates must go with passports to the designated vaccine centre for the second dose.

In Bhopal, vaccine centers have been set up at CHC, Airport Road, Gandhi Nagar, for those who are going to foreign countries. The government has granted them relaxation for receiving the second dose after completion of 28 days. However, their relatives will not be allowed entry.

25 vaccine centers in city

There are 25 vaccination centres in Bhopal - Government Higher Secondary School, Berasia; Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar; Nalanda Higher Secondary School, Kolar; Rose Merry School, Kolar; GHMC(Pt Khushilal Sharma Parisar); Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bairagarh; Government School, Koh-e-Fiza; Gandhi Medical College (GMC); Indira Gandhi Hospital campus; MPT, Lake View Residency; Police Family Welfare, PHQ; Raja Bhoj School, 1100-Quarters; Saraswati Shishu Mandir; New Campion School; Forest Guest House, Char Imli; Jawahar Lal School(BHEL); AIIMS; Girls Middle School, NCC ground; Government HSS, Anand Nagar; Government HSS, Govindpura; MPEB Campus; BMHRC; Sardar Patel School, Karond; Minal Residency and Kolua -Podar School.