Bhopal: Daughters Paint Feelings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-two women artists in the city painted their feelings towards their father using acrylic and oil on canvas. It was part of the concluding day of three-day group painting exhibition themed on Father’s Day.

Rupal Soni painted a father carrying daughter in lap by using oil on canvas. A daughter kissing her father on her right cheek and saying Happy Fathers’ Day is by artist Siddhi. Painting on father helping daughter to wear shoes is made S Jain.

An artist painted different moments and wrote, Mere super Papa, Ungli pakadk ke tune chalna sikhya tha na, Mere pyare Papa and Saat samander par se, Papa jaldi aa jana.

Another artist showcased father as a tree who is strict, lovable, helpful, patient, courageous, reliable, generous, inspiring, forgiving, kind, brave, ideal, charismatic etc. An artist made portrait of Mahatma Gandhi - the father of the nation.

Exhibition was organised by Kamli Art and Welfare Society, Bhopal. Certificates were distributed to artists.

Read Also Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20