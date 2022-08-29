e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Date of filling the information of the Food Security Act extended till September 30

To get e-KYC (Aadhaar enrollment), the beneficiaries related to the shop through POS machines available in government fair price shops, have to take initiative by September 30 through various means.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for feeding information has been amended under the National Food Security Act.

As per the notification, earlier the beneficiaries had to apply for Aadhaar enrollment by 30 June 2022. According to the newly released notification, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has now extended the application for Aadhaar enrollment till September 30, 2022.

article-image

