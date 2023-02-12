Bhopal: Data to play pivotal role in planning activities

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In future, data is going to play a pivotal role in planning any kind of activities. In this direction, Madhya Pradesh Statistical Commission is doing the work of data collection. It is trying to collect every type of data including district level GDP calculation.

A senior officer of MP Statistical Commission said that data is like a trove and it would be of great use in doing any kind of planning. Along with this, projection regarding future programmes will also be made available for common people. If any farmer wants to sell the land and comes to know that a big irrigation project is coming into his area which would increase land value then why the farmer would sell land at less price.

Moreover, if farmer has data about the price of onions then he can assess the thing that if onion prices surge in a particular year then they come down next year. Even a politician can use data to know the accurate figures of his constituency in terms of population, youth, etc.

Efforts are also being made that everyone should have free access to data so that planning can be done accordingly. Like Right to Information (RTI), this information would be given under Right to Free Data.

Meanwhile, the task force for strengthening statistical system in the state has made various recommendations as far as data is concerned. It recommended that Department of Economics and Statistics (DES) should ensure statistical rigour by monitoring data collection and compilation process and ensure quality and objectivity of information so that these can serve the best interests of policy makers, administrators, researchers and that of the country. The task force also said that several emerging activities such as recreational parks, medicinal tourism, coaching classes, tuitions etc are not being assessed in several states including Madhya Pradesh, although their income contributions are growing over the time.

It recommended that DES carries out state-specific surveys covering emerging activities to improve the GSDP estimation.

