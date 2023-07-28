Bhopal: Dark Web Comes Handy For Drug Peddlers In Catering To Demands | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DARK WEB has given a new platform to the drug peddlers to cater to the demands of their consumers. Senior cyber crime officials said that the people are now placing orders for drugs on the DARK WEB.

The consignment is delivered to the consumer within a week or so. Earlier this week, two youths receiving drugs through a peddler were caught at a hotel located in the Danish Nagar area of the city.

The duo had ordered the drugs worth Rs 1.5 lakh on the DARK WEB for one of their friends based in Delhi, officials said. When details of the case and the accused were sought from Additional DCP of Crime branch, Shailendra Singh Chouhan , he assured to share the information as he was off duty then.

Chouhan, however, did not revert. Senior officials in charge of the district cyber crime cell said that tracing the sources and picking the trail of the accused from the DARK WEB is next to impossible.

They added that success can only come to pass when a drug peddler calls on the consumer to give him/her the drugs, and the police receive a tip-off about them.

Officials maintained that the accused duo, who had been nabbed four days ago, told them that after the drugs’ order is placed on the dark web, peddlers often hide the drugs in books, notebooks, clothes or coffee pouches to deliver them to the consumers.

The accused also revealed that the demand for LSD drugs is soaring these days. Sources in the crime branch, requesting anonymity, said that after the orders for drugs are placed on the Dark Web, they arrive from overseas to metro cities, such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and make their way to those cities from where the order has been placed.

They went on to say that the drug consumers, usually, while placing orders for the drugs, do not list their own name, residential address and other details, and often use their servants, house helps or other subordinates for this.

Drugs Procured From Britain

Assistant commissioner of police (Cyber crime), Sujeet Tiwari said the duo caught receiving drugs at a hotel in Danish Nagar had ordered the consignment on DARK WEB, and it had arrived from Britain. The search is on for the third accused.

